These commemorative gold and silver bullion coins mark 40 years since the discovery of the Hand of Faith nugget.

The largest gold nugget still in existence and the second biggest ever found, the Hand of Faith was discovered by Kevin Hillier 200 kilometers northwest of Melbourne near the small Victoria town of Kingower on September 26, 1980. Weighing 875 troy ounces or 27 kilograms, it was named for its distinctive hand-like shape. It sold the following year for more than a million dollars.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz each of 99.99% pure silver and gold, the coins are issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

No more than 7,500 of the gold and 30,000 of the Hand of Faith 2020 1oz silver bullion coins will be released.

Design

The coins’ common reverse portrays a representation of Stuart Devlin’s depiction of the Hand of Faith nugget against stylized rays of light. Also included are the inscription ‘AUSTRALIAN NUGGET HAND OF FAITH 1980’, the weight and fineness, the 2020 year-date and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination are depicted on each coin’s obverse.

Perth Mint Designer(s):

Stuart Devlin (AO, CMG) was an innovative metalworker and designer of coins for several countries around the world. Best known in the numismatic field for Australia’s first decimal coinage in 1966, Devlin is also famous for his role in the rebirth of gold and silversmithing as a vibrant art and trade in the late 20th century.

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Presentation

The Hand of Faith 2020 1oz Gold and Silver Bullion Coins are presented in protective acrylic capsules.

Coin Specifications: