Dillon Gage: International Depository Services Group Hires Joe De Rosa to Lead

Former Loomis head joins the Dillon Gage family of companies

Dillon Gage, a world leader in precious metals trading and technology, announces the appointment of Joe De Rosa to serve as managing director for the International Depository Services Group – Global, also known as IDS, and senior vice president of Dillon Gage Logistics and Distribution. The International Depository Services Group includes IDS Texas in Dallas, IDS Delaware in New Castle and IDS Canada in Mississauga, Ontario.

De Rosa joins Dillon Gage Metals with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in transporting currencies and precious metals globally. He brings over 15 years of experience in the international valuable logistics industry combined with a background in risk management, business planning, and development.

“Gaining a talent of Joe’s merit is a huge win for our organization,” said Terry Hanlon, president of Dillon Gage. “Joe is seasoned in all aspects of logistics and is geared to drive business growth and product development. His accomplished experience with risk management and business planning make him a perfect fit for Dillon Gage.”

Before joining Dillon Gage, De Rosa served as president of Loomis International Inc., a leading specialist for international valuables logistics solutions, where he was responsible for financial, compliance and marketing strategies. He became president after serving as executive VP for Loomis, a position that allowed him to expand his expertise in business, operations, and brand management. De Rosa’s other accomplishments include designing and executing cross-border processes for the dollarization and repatriation of U.S. banknotes, FX currencies, and precious metals. He also designed and implemented an anti-money laundering program for cross-border activities, which minimizes compliance risks and losses.

“Dillon Gage is known throughout the world and is one of the most respected and trusted precious metals companies. I am excited for the opportunity to use my experience in business expansion and product procurement,” said De Rosa. “Dillon Gage maintains a remarkable reputation for their cutting-edge operations, and it’s my pleasure to aid in the advancement even further.”

Joe De Rosa graduated from Florida International University (AMLCA) and earned an Advanced Master Certification in Supply Chain Management from Michigan State University.

International Depository Services of Texas, International Depository Services of Delaware, and International Depository Services of Canada are part of the Dillon Gage family. Since 1976, Dillon Gage has led the way in innovation, advanced trading tools, and technology. The firm is one of a handful of authorized purchasers of bullion – including coins, rounds, and bars – for all major world mints and maintains inventory in over 20 countries.

All three precious metals depositories work hard to maintain the highest compliance levels in service and security. International Depository Services of Delaware is approved by COMEX/CME as an Approved Depository for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, an approved depository of the Intercontinental Exchange Futures U.S. (NYSE:ICE), an associate member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and holds active membership in the Industry Council for Tangible Assets (ICTA). International Depository Services of Canada is recognized as an entity approved to hold LBMA gold and silver delivery bars by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), an associate member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and holds active membership in the Industry Council for Tangible Assets. International Depository Services of Texas is certified for CryptoCurrency Security Standards (CCSS), an associate member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), and holds active membership in the Industry Council for Tangible Assets.

