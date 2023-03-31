Brand New 2023 Reverse Frosted Silver Bullion Coin

Issue Limit of 5,000 Bullion Coins Worldwide

Pobjoy Mint is thrilled to announce a new reverse frosted silver bullion coin issued on behalf of Sierra Leone commemorating 250 years since the birth of British Egyptologist Dr. Thomas Young. The coin features the Egyptian goddess Isis.

Hieroglyphs were used by Egyptians for thousands of years but, following the conquest of Egypt by Alexander the Great and the imposition of Hellenistic rule, the script gradually ceased to be used. Roman and Greek authors, who could not read hieroglyphs, believed them to be symbolic and not phonetic – a belief that went unquestioned, and effectively hampered decipherment, for centuries.

The breakthrough came with the discovery of the Rosetta Stone. The stone records a decree given by Ptolemy V in 196 BCE and is, crucially, written in three languages: hieroglyphs, demotic, and ancient Greek. By 1814 Dr. Thomas Young had completely translated the “enchorial” text of the Rosetta Stone using a list with 86 demotic words, and then studied the hieroglyphic alphabet.

The translation of hieroglyphs allowed for the world to understand many of ancient Egypt’s mysteries and myths – including the ancient Egyptian religion which centered in Egyptians interactions with deities believed to be present in, and in control of the world.

Isis was a major goddess in ancient Egypt religion whose worship spread throughout the Greco-Roman world. Isis was first mentioned as one of the main characters of the Osiris myth in which she resurrects her slain brother and husband, the divine king Osiris, and produces and protects his heir, Horus. She was usually portrayed in art as a human woman wearing a throne-like hieroglyph on her head.

As mourner, she was a principal deity in rites connected with the dead; as magical healer, she cured the sick and brought the deceased to life; and as mother, she was a role model for all women.

The design features an image of the Egyptian goddess Isis and her name in hieroglyphics appearing in a rectangle. The design in the background features typical Egyptian decoration with hieroglyphics. It also features a silver bullion privy mark “P” that is exclusive to Pobjoy Mint Bullion coins. The obverse of the coin features the Coat of Arms of Sierra Leone with a frosted background.

Bullion coins are always a very attractive purchase due to their intrinsic metal value and unique designs. In order to maintain the exclusivity of this piece, no more than 5,000 of the Silver Reverse Frosted Bullion coins will be produced.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .999 Silver Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 31.103 g Issue Limit: 5,000

