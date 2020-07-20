Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to present their July Precious Metals Auctions, a new auction platform for buying bullion with no buyer’s fees.

The interest in bullion has seen a steady increase over the past several years, as interest in this historically stable investment category grows. Bullion is available in a wide range of formats across several precious metals, including gold, silver, platinum and palladium. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to present a valuable new resource for today’s bullion collector through these Precious Metals Auctions, expanding their already-extensive array of auction venues.

The bidding in the Stack’s Bowers Precious Metals Auction will be represented by a percentage of the “spot” metal prices, which will be fixed immediately before the auction begins and remain unchanged throughout the course of the auction, eliminating bidder’s market risk of precious metals price changes during the auction. Starting bids begin at as little as 90% of the metal “spot” price. Once a lot is hammered, the sale price will be listed in U.S. Dollars on all invoices and prices realized. The price you pay will be exactly the winning bid percentage of the fixed “spot” price set before the auction begins, multiplied by the number of precious metal ounces in a lot, plus shipping, handling and any applicable taxes.

The increments for the Precious Metals Auctions begin as low as .10%. If you enter an off increment bid, it will be rounded down to the nearest whole increment. Cut or Split bids are not accepted.

The July Precious Metals Auction will cross the block on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 beginning at 1:00 pm PT (4:00 pm ET) at StacksBowers.com and is reserved for bidders with a minimum bid limit of $25,000. Please see the Terms and Conditions for more info about the special Stack’s Bowers Precious Metals Auctions.

Precious Metals Auction Highlights

LOT 60001

(0.10 oz; 3.12 g AGW).

2008-W American

Gold Eagle $5. Burnished

w/ Box & COA.

CURRENT BID: 100.0%

LOT 60004

(0.750 oz; 23.323 g AGW).

2014-W JFK 50th Anniversary.

Proof-69 DCAM (PCGS).

CURRENT BID: 102.2%

LOT 60005

(1.0 oz; 31.1 g AGW).

2006-W American Gold Eagle $50.

Early Releases MS-70 (NGC).

OPENING BID: 100.2%

LOT 60006

(1.0 oz; 31.1 g AGW) 2008-W

American Buffalo Celebration Coin.

Burnished w/ Box & COA.

CURRENT BID: 100.0%

LOT 60008

(2.410 oz; 74.959 g AGW).

1855 Kellogg $50 Restrike.

S.S. Central America.

Gem Proof (PCGS).

CURRENT BID: 100.0%

LOT 60009

(2.410 oz; 74.959 g AGW).

1855 Kellogg $50 Restrike.

S.S. Central America.

Gem Uncirculated (PCGS).

CURRENT BID: 100.0%

LOT 60010

(2.50 oz; 77.758 g AGW).

2009 Humbert Commemorative

Gem Proof Ultra Cameo (NGC).

OPENING BID: 100.0%

LOT 60019

(1.607 oz; 50.0 g AGW). China.

2018 Gold Panda. Berlin Money

Fair-First Day of Issue.

Proof-69 (NGC).

CURRENT BID: 100.0%

LOT 60021

(5.0 oz; 155.517 g AGW). China.

1988 Lunar Series Dragon.

500 Yuan. Proof-69

Ultra Cameo (NGC).

OPENING BID: 100.0%

LOT 60026

(1.1775 oz; 36.624 g AGW).

Great Britain. 2004 5 Sovereign.

MS-69 DPL (NGC).

OPENING BID: 100.0%

LOT 60032

(2.355 oz; 73.248 g AGW). Great Britain.

Lot of (10) Sovereigns. Various Dates.

OPENING BID: 100.0%

LOT 60045

(1.245 oz; 38.724 g AGW).

Russia. Lot of (10) 5 Roubles.

MS65 (NGC).

CURRENT BID: 102.8%

LOT 60050

(1.0 oz; 31.1 g ASW).

American Silver Eagle.

2009 First Strike.

MS-70 (PCGS).

CURRENT BID: 100.0%

LOT 60053

(1.0 oz; 31.1 g ASW). Australia.

2012 Koala High Relief

Silver Proof. Box.

CURRENT BID: 100.0%

LOT 60055

(0.10 oz; 3.11 g aPTw).

2008-W America Eagle

Platinum Proof Coin

w/ Box & COA.

CURRENT BID: 112.0%

LOT 60056

(0.50 oz; 15.552 g aPTw).

1999 $50 Platinum Eagle.

CURRENT BID: 100.0%

LOT 60059

(1.0 oz; 31.1 g PtW).

Australia. 2019 $100.

Platinum Kangaroo.

MS-70 (NGC).

CURRENT BID: 117.0%

LOT 60060

(1.0 oz; 31.10 g APtW).

Austria. 2019 100 Euro.

Platinum Philharmonic.

MS-69 (NGC).

CURRENT BID: 112.0%

Given the nature of the material being offered, please note that payment is due immediately after the auction. If you have any questions regarding our Precious Metals Auctions or would like to discuss increasing your bid limit please contact us at 800-458-4646 or info@stacksbowers.com.

