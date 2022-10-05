New Bullion Coins From British Virgin Islands Feature Santa Maria

Brand New 2022 Bullion Coin

Limited to 10,000 Fine 999. Silver Bullion 1oz coins worldwide

100 pieces of the Fine 999. Gold Bullion already sold out

Pobjoy Mint is thrilled to announce a brand new reverse frosted silver bullion coin issued on behalf of the British Virgin Islands Government. The coin features Santa Maria, the famous ship of Christopher Columbus.

The design of the coin features Santa Maria with open sails over a body of water. A silver bullion privy mark “P” is also present which is unique to Pobjoy Mint bullion coins.

Santa Maria, originally nicknamed La Gallega, was the largest of three ships used by Christopher Columbus in 1492 during his first voyage across the Atlantic Ocean, with the other two ships being Niña and Pinta.

Santa Maria is assumed to have been a medium-sized carrack, of around 58ft (17.7m) in length on her single deck. Columbus’ ships were an improved type of caravel known as the caravela redonda, a three-masted ship where the first two masts were rigged with conventional square sails for open-ocean speed, and a third was rigged with a lateen sail for coastal maneuverability. That rigging combination made his ships some of the best sailing vessels of their time.

Details regarding the end of Santa Maria were written In Columbus’ journal, as well as his son Ferdinand’s Life of Columbus; yet the two often differ. In Columbus’ journal, on Christmas Day in 1492, the ship ran aground off the northern coast of Haiti, with records of the location of the wreck being noted in his journal.

Many researchers have attempted to figure out how these recollections and current maps align with the coastline, in a bid to pin down the exact location of where the ship ended its voyage. However, even today, the exact location remains a mystery.

Bullion coins are always a very attractive purchase due to their intrinsic metal value and with this design featuring a new enhanced reverse cameo finish, it is an even more attractive purchase. In order to maintain the exclusivity of this piece, no more than 10,000 of the 1oz Fine 999. Silver Reverse Frosted Bullion coins will be produced.

Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an effigy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint, which also features a frosted background.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .999 Fine Silver Dimensions: 38.60 mm Weight: 31.103 g Issue Limit: 10,000

Get in Touch

