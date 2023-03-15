New National Coin & Bullion Association Website Launched

NCBA, or the National Coin & Bullion Association (the trade name for the Industry Council for Tangible Assets or “ICTA“), has officially launched our new website — ncbassoc.org.

“We believe the new website will be a benefit to NCBA members, providing many new improvements in an updated and smart-looking fashion. The site is user friendly, full of refreshed content, is simple to navigate, and is better organized than before,” said Executive Director David Crenshaw. “Our new NCBA website not only has a new look, but its enhanced features will make it easier for us to utilize it in membership recruitment, as well.”

The website’s features include:

Visitors may apply for membership

Prorated new membership dues *NEW*

Fast, easy, and secure payments and renewals

Members may update their own profiles including selecting directory profile information to display, choosing directory categories, and upgrading to an enhanced directory listing *NEW*

Provides members-only content and resources

Search for members and view their profiles including browsing by categories. An advanced search and U.S. radius search are also available *NEW*

Home page advertising banner opportunities *NEW*

News articles, downloadable information kits, newsletter archive, and more *NEW*

We invite you to visit our new website — ncbassoc.org — soon!

* * *

About NCBA

The National Coin & Bullion Association (NCBA) is the trade name for the Industry Council for Tangible Assets, Inc. (ICTA), a 501(c)(6) tax-exempt trade association dedicated to the numismatic and precious-metals bullion communities. NCBA exists to promote and safeguard the interests of its members, serving as the industry watchdog to maintain a favorable legislative and regulatory climate in the United States federal government and individual state governments. For more information, visit ncbassoc.org or email [email protected].

