New Perth Mint 1oz Silver Koala Now Available for Pre-Order at APMEX

Australian Silver Koala coins are produced in a 1 oz option, with a limited mintage capped at just 300,000. Each year features a new design, adding collectibility to the .9999 fine silver content. 2022’s design portrays a koala napping on a branch. Each coin comes in a protective plastic capsule, with multiples of 20 in sealed rolls. Pre-order these Australian favorites today.
Perth Mint Silver Koala Coin Design
The coin’s reverse portrays a koala asleep on the bough of a tree amid clusters of aromatic eucalyptus leaves. Both coin designs incorporate the inscription ‘KOALA’, The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark, the 2022 year-date, and the weight and purity.
The obverse of each silver koala bears the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.
Each coin’s reverse includes a security feature in the form of a micro-laser engraved letter within the coin’s design. It is only detectable under a magnifying glass.
Designers
Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 (View Designer’s Profile).
Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.
Coin Specifications
|Country:
|Australia
|Year Of Issue:
|2022
|Denomination:
|1 Dollar (AUD)
|Mint Mark:
|P
|Mintage:
|300,000
|Alloy:
|.9999 Silver
|Weight:
|31.107 g
|Diameter:
|40.90 mm
|Thickness:
|3.50 mm
|OBV Designer
|Jody Clark
|REV Designer
|Ing Ing Jong
