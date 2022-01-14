New Perth Mint 1oz Silver Koala Now Available for Pre-Order at APMEX

Australian Silver Koala coins are produced in a 1 oz option, with a limited mintage capped at just 300,000. Each year features a new design, adding collectibility to the .9999 fine silver content. 2022’s design portrays a koala napping on a branch. Each coin comes in a protective plastic capsule, with multiples of 20 in sealed rolls. Pre-order these Australian favorites today.

Perth Mint Silver Koala Coin Design

The coin’s reverse portrays a koala asleep on the bough of a tree amid clusters of aromatic eucalyptus leaves. Both coin designs incorporate the inscription ‘KOALA’, The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark, the 2022 year-date, and the weight and purity.

The obverse of each silver koala bears the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.

Each coin’s reverse includes a security feature in the form of a micro-laser engraved letter within the coin’s design. It is only detectable under a magnifying glass.

Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Coin Specifications