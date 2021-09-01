New Reverse Frosted Gold and Silver Bullion Coins Feature Historic Clipper Cutty Sark

The Pobjoy Mint is thrilled to announce a new bullion coin range for 2021 featuring the famous clipper ship Cutty Sark. The coins have been issued on behalf of the British Indian Ocean Territory and are available in the following options – all with a stunning reverse frosted background.

The range includes:

Reverse Frosted Silver BU – Available (mintage of 10,000; 97% sold out)

– (mintage of 10,000; 97% sold out) Reverse Frosted Half Gram Gold – Available (mintage of 69)

– (mintage of 69) Proof Half Gram Gold – Sold Out (mintage of 230)

Cutty Sark was a British clipper ship that was built on the River Clyde in 1869. It was one of the last tea clippers to be built and one of the fastest, coming at the end of a long period of design development as sails began to be replaced by steam engines.

The ship is listed by National Historic Ships as part of the National Historic Fleet, which is the nautical equivalent of a grade 1 listed building in the UK. It is one of only three remaining original clipper ships from the 19th century in part or whole that have a composite construction of a wooden hull on an iron frame.

Cutty Sark sailed in eight “tea seasons”, from London to China and back. The ship was launched on November 22, 1969, destined for the tea trade, then sailed an intensely competitive race across the globe from China to London, crossing the Indian Ocean before rounding the Cape of Good Hope and returning to England. The maximum speed Cutty Sark achieved was 17.5 knots (32.4 km/h) and 1,542 tons in capacity.

The design on the coin shows Cutty Sark sailing unfurled. Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .999 Gold; .999 Silver Diameter: 1/2 g Gold: 11.00 mm; Silver: 38.60 mm Weight: 1/2 g Gold: 0.50 g; Silver: 31.103 g Issue Limit: 1/2 g Gold: 69; Silver: 10,000

Presentation

The half gram gold coin is presented in a beautiful red box, which includes a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint