New Reverse Frosted Silver Bullion Coin Celebrates King Tut

Limited to 10,000 Silver Bullion Coins Worldwide

The Pobjoy Mint is thrilled to announce the release of a brand new 2023 Reverse Frosted silver bullion coin on behalf of Sierra Leone, to commemorate the Centenary of the opening of Tutankhamun’s Tomb.

King Tutankhamun was an Egyptian ruler who was thought to have been in power at the end of the 18th Dynasty from 1341 BCE, up until his death in 1324 BCE aged 19.

Tutankhamun’s recognition was minute in comparison to his successors. However, at the time of his rule, the young king was often praised by the people of Egypt for amending his predecessor’s wrongdoings and reforming Egypt after it had been left in turmoil at the hands of Akhenaten.

Although Tutankhamun may have left an impression in the eyes of his people, the popularity of the young pharaoh only arose on a global scale as the result of the exploration of various royal burial grounds by Europeans, more than 3,000 years after his death.

The fascination with Tutankhamun as we know it today didn’t necessarily stem from the king himself but more so from his tomb. Tutankhamun’s tomb was discovered in 1922 almost completely intact in the Valley of the Kings, Luxor, by English archaeologist and Egyptologist Howard Carter.

The Tomb consisted of four chambers, an entrance staircase, and a corridor – all of which were filled with an abundance of more than 5,000 artifacts, including thrones, furniture, statues, and the infamous ‘Death Mask’. Tutankhamun’s Death Mask was hand-crafted from one sheet of gold and embellished with over 150 ritual jewels. It was created to ceremoniously cover and protect the face of the deceased, allowing the spirit to recognize the body in the afterlife.

These findings proved significant for archaeologists as it spurred renewed interest in Ancient Egypt and the marvels of Luxor, making ‘Howard Carter’ and ‘Tutankhamun’ the renowned household names they are today.

This new bullion coin design features the ‘Death Mask’ of Tutankhamun with hieroglyphics in the background and the wording “TUTANKHAMUN” in the surround. It also features a silver bullion privy mark “P” which is exclusive to Pobjoy Mint Bullion coins.

Bullion coins are always a very attractive purchase due to their intrinsic metal value and unique designs. In order to maintain the exclusivity of this piece, no more than 10,000 of the Silver Reverse Frosted Bullion coins will be produced. The obverse of the coin features the Coat of Arms of Sierra Leone with a frosted background.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Proof Fine 1oz Silver Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 31.103 g Issue Limit: 10,000

