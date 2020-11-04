NGC Special Designations, Labels for End of WWII 75th Anniversary Gold, Silver Eagles

Get ready for two exciting United States Mint releases on November 5: a 2020-W Proof Gold Eagle and a 2020-W Proof Silver Eagle, both with a V75 privy mark commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. The privy mark — unusual for US coins — and an extremely low mintage of only 1,945 for the Gold Eagle and 75,000 for the Silver Eagle, combined with the current clamor for precious metals, dramatically enhance the appeal of these coins.

To celebrate the 2020-W V75 Gold and Silver Eagles, Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) is providing its bold V-Day Special Label for no additional fee by default for all submissions. The NGC Early Releases and First Releases designations and labels are also available.

The mintage of only 1,945 coins for the 2020-W V75 Gold Eagle is significant not only because the number honors the year that World War II ended — a pivotal date in American history — but also because it is the lowest mintage ever established for a numismatic release. To recognize this astonishingly low mintage, NGC will further distinguish the 2020-W V75 Gold Eagles with “One of 1945 Struck” on the label.

At 75,000, the mintage limit for the 2020-W V75 Silver Eagle is also enticingly low. In recent years, Silver Eagles with similarly limited mintages have proven especially desirable to collectors.

The shape of the V75 privy mark mirrors the aerial view of the Rainbow Pool, which is part of the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Between the Rainbow Pool and the Freedom Wall to its west lies the message “Here we mark the price of freedom.” The meaningful V75 on these coins does the same.

