Over 425 Ounces of GOLD Offered in Stack's Bowers August 2020 Precious Metals Auction

Bidding Ends Thursday, August 20

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to present their Precious Metals Auctions, a new auction platform for buying bullion with no buyer’s fees.

The interest in bullion has seen a steady increase over the past several years, as interest in this historically stable investment category grows. Bullion is available in a wide range of formats across several precious metals, including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to present a valuable new resource for today’s bullion collector through these Precious Metals Auctions, expanding their already-extensive array of auction venues.

The bidding in the Stack’s Bowers Precious Metals Auction will be represented by a percentage of the “spot” metal prices, which will be fixed immediately before the auction begins and remain unchanged throughout the course of the auction, eliminating bidder’s market risk of precious metals price changes during the auction. Starting bids begin at as little as 90% of the metal “spot” price. Once a lot is hammered, the sale price will be listed in U.S. Dollars on all invoices and prices realized. The price you pay will be exactly the winning bid percentage of the fixed “spot” price set before the auction begins, multiplied by the number of precious metal ounces in a lot, plus shipping, handling, and any applicable taxes.

The increments for the Precious Metals Auctions begin as low as .10%. If you enter an off-increment bid, it will be rounded down to the nearest whole increment. Cut or Split bids are not accepted. See below for the complete set of increments.

The August Precious Metals Auction will cross the block on Thursday, August 20, 2020 beginning at 1:00 pm Pacific Time at Stacksbowers.com and is reserved for bidders with a minimum bid limit of $25,000. Please see the Terms and Conditions for more info about the special Stack’s Bowers Precious Metals Auctions. Given the nature of the material being offered, please note that payment is due immediately after the auction. If you have any questions regarding our Precious Metals Auctions or would like to discuss increasing your bid limit please contact us at 800-458-4646 or info@stacksbowers.com.

Selected Precious Metal Highlights

LOT 60008

(1.0 oz; 31.1 g AGW).

2012 Buffalo $50. First Strike.

Black Diamond Label.

MS-70 (PCGS).

CURRENT BID: 99.0%

LOT 60017

(1.167 oz; 36.297 g AGW).

1976 The National Bicentennial Gold Medal.

Medium Format. 33.3 mm. Proof.

OPENING BID: 99.0%

LOT 60019

(2.419 oz; 75.239 g AGW)

Lot of (10) $5 Liberty Head Half Eagles.

CURRENT BID: 99.0%

LOT 60035

(2.903 oz; 90.293 g AGW)

Lot of (3) Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles.

CURRENT BID: 99.0%

LOT 60070

(2.355 oz; 73.249 g AGW)

Colombia. Lot of (10) 5 Pesos.

OPENING BID: 99.0%

LOT 60077

(0.934 oz; 29.035 g AGW).

France. Lot of (5) 20 Francs.

CURRENT BID: 100.4%

LOT 60083

(2.355 oz; 73.249 g AGW)

Great Britain. Lot of (10) Sovereigns.

OPENING BID: 99.0%

LOT 60092

(1.412 oz; 43.918 g AGW).

Hong Kong. Lot of (3) Lunar Gold Coins.

CURRENT BID: 99.0%

LOT 60095

(0.482 oz; 14.992 g AGW).

Mexico. 1921 20 Pesos.

OPENING BID: 99.0%

LOT 60104

(2.1581 oz; 67.124 g AGW).

Mexico. Type Set of (6) Gold Coins.

OPENING BID: 100.0%

LOT 60143

(0.523 oz; 16.267 g AGW).

Portugal. Lot of (2) 5000 Reis.

CURRENT BID: 100.0%

LOT 60144

(0.623 oz; 19.377 g AGW)

Russia. Lot of (5) 1902 5 Roubles.

MS-65 (NGC).

CURRENT BID: 100.1%

LOT 60147

(3.318 oz; 103.201 g AGW).

Taiwan. Lot of (4) Gold Coins.

OPENING BID: 95.0%

LOT 60150

(10.992 oz; 341.889 g) Mixed World.

Lot of (11) Miscellaneous Silver 1 oz Issues.

CURRENT BID: 100.0%

