Pegasus Reverse Frosted Silver Bullion Coin Back for 2022

2022 Edition of our popular bullion coin

Limited to 10,000 Fine .999 Silver Bullion 1oz coins worldwide

Limited mintage Fine .999 Gold Bullion coin already sold out!

The Pobjoy Mint is thrilled to announce that our flagship Pegasus reverse frosted silver bullion coin is back for its 2022 edition. The coin has been issued on behalf of the British Virgin Islands Government, featuring the famous Greek mythological horse, Pegasus.

The design of the coin shows the magnificent mythical horse rearing up with his wings spread. A silver bullion privy mark “P” is also present, which is unique to Pobjoy Mint bullion coins.

Pegasus is one of the best-known creatures in Greek mythology. This winged horse is usually depicted as white in color and was always considered a good-hearted and gentle animal.

Throughout his life, Pegasus remained a mysterious creature that symbolized divine inspiration or the journey to heaven. As a reward for his service and loyalty, Zeus honored him with a special immortality, turning him into a constellation on the last day of his life.

Horses have often featured on British Virgin Island coins over the years making Pegasus an obvious choice to feature on their flagship coin.

Bullion coins are always a very attractive purchase due to their intrinsic metal value and with this design featuring a new enhanced reverse cameo finish, it is an even more attractive purchase. In order to maintain the exclusivity of this piece, no more than 10,000 of the 1oz Fine 999. Silver Reverse Frosted Bullion coins will be produced.

Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II exclusively by Pobjoy Mint, which also features a frosted background.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .999 Silver Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 31.103 g Issue Limit: 10,000

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint