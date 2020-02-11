Perth Mint Coin Profiles - Australia 2020 Mini Roo 0.5g Gold Coin

The cute and tiny gold Mini Roo returns in 2020 with a new coin design. Struck by The Perth Mint from 0.5g of 99.99% pure gold, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

Design

The reverse of each coin portrays an adult kangaroo with a joey in the background, the coin’s weight and fineness, and The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark.

The coin’s obverse portrays the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the 2020 year-date and the monetary denomination.

Perth Mint Designer(s):

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Presentation

The 2020 Mini Roo coin is housed in a protective acrylic capsule and presented in a colorful wallet-sized card.

Coin Specifications: