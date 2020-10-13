Depicting one of Australia’s most beloved animals, the Australian koala silver coin pays tribute to our rich wildlife.

Struck from 99.99% pure silver, the 2021 koala is available in 1 kilo and 1oz sizes.

Only 300,000 1oz coins will be released. No mintage limit applies to the 1 kilo coin, however production will close at the end of 2021 and The Perth Mint will declare the coin’s official mintage.

Each coin in this program is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

Design

The coin’s reverse portrays a sleepy koala nestled between the branches of a eucalyptus tree. The inscription ‘AUSTRALIAN KOALA’, The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark, the 2021 year-date, and the weight and purity are also included in the design.

The obverse of each coin bears the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.

Authentication Feature

Each coin’s reverse includes a security feature in the form of a micro-laser engraved letter within the coin’s ‘AUSTRALIAN KOALA’ inscription. It is only detectable under a magnifying glass.

Presentation

Each bullion coin is presented in a protective acrylic capsule.

Australian Koala Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications