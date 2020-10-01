A laughing kookaburra, the largest member of the kingfisher species, is synonymous with the Australian outback. The Perth Mint is pleased to present three bullion coins featuring the kookaburra, meticulously struck from 99.99% pure silver in 1 kilo, 10oz, and 1oz sizes.

Only 500,000 1oz coins will be released. No mintage limit applies to the 1 kilo and 10oz coins, however, production will close at the end of 2021 and The Perth Mint will declare each coin’s official mintage.

Each coin in this program is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

Design

The coin’s reverse portrays a kookaburra sitting on a branch of a gum tree with leaves and seedpods. Also included in the design is the inscription ‘AUSTRALIAN KOOKABURRA’, The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, the 2021 year-date, and the weight and purity are also included in the design.

The obverse of each coin bears the Jody Clark effigy of Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.

Silver Kookaburra Authentication Feature

Each coin’s reverse includes a security feature in the form of a micro-laser engraved letter within the coin’s AUSTRALIAN KOOKABURRA heading. It is only detectable under a magnifying glass.

Presentation

Each bullion coin is presented in a protective acrylic capsule.

Silver Kookaburra Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Since 2008, Perth Mint designer Aleysha Howarth has worked as a designer and engraver ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications