These magnificent gold coins celebrate the Year of the Ox, the second of 12 animals associated with the ancient Chinese lunar calendar.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar ox in 2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, and every 12th preceding year are said to be kind, intelligent, honest, and reliable. Admired for their strong work ethic, logical mindset, and calm demeanor, they are recognized as great leaders.

The Perth Mint will produce no more than 30,000 1oz gold bullion coins. Production will cease when the mintage is fully sold or at the end of the series, whichever comes first. Due to the low mintage of the 1oz size, it is highly sought-after and is sure to sell out fast. No mintage limit applies to the 10oz, 2oz, 1/2oz, 1/4oz, 1/10oz, and 1/20oz coins that the Perth Mint is also producing. However, production will close at the end of 2021 when the Mint will declare each coin’s official mintage.

Meticulously struck from 99.99% pure gold, the coins are issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

Design

The coin’s reverse portrays a stylized representation of an ox among bamboo stalks. Also included in the design is the Chinese character for ‘ox’, the inscription ‘OX 2021’, and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of the coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the weight and fineness, and the monetary denomination.

The reverse of the 1oz, 2oz, and 10oz coins includes a security feature in the form of a micro-engraved letter within the design. It is only detectable under a magnifying glass.

Presentation

Each bullion coin is presented in a protective acrylic capsule.

Year of the Ox Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Coin Specifications