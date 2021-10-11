Perth Mint Coin Profiles - Australia 2022 Kangaroo Gold Bullion Coins

*Please Note: Some sizes may not be available at launch on November 15. The Perth Mint will advise available sizes closer to the release date.

An iconic product of The Perth Mint, the gold Australian kangaroo bullion coins are a striking tribute to Australia’s most recognizable animal.

Issued as Australian legal tender, each coin in the program is meticulously struck by The Perth Mint from 99.99% pure gold. With coins from as small as 1/10oz ranging up to an impressive 1 kilo, the program provides outstanding convenience for all gold bullion coin buyers.

No more than 100,000 1/2oz coins, 150,000 1/4oz coins, and 200,000 1/10oz coins will be produced.

Mintages of the 1 kilo and 1oz coins are unlimited.

Design

The reverse of each small gold coin portrays a kangaroo and its joey bounding across a flat, grassy plain with hillocks on the horizon. The reverse of the 1 kilo coin portrays the classic artistry of a bounding red kangaroo surrounded by rays of sunlight.

Each small gold coin design also incorporates the inscription ‘KANGAROO’, while the 1 kilo coin features the inscription ‘AUSTRALIAN KANGAROO’. All coins include The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark, the 2022 year-date, and the weight and purity.

The Jody Clark effigy of Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination. are shown on the obverse of each coin.

Gold Kangaroo Authentication Feature

The reverse of the 1oz and 1 kilo coins includes a security feature in the form of a micro-laser engraved letter within the design. It is only detectable under a magnifying glass.

Presentation

Each bullion coin is presented in a protective acrylic capsule.

Australian Kangaroo Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications