Perth Mint Coin Profiles - Australia 2022 Kookaburra Silver Bullion Coins

*Please Note: Some sizes may not be available at launch on October 11. The Perth Mint will advise available sizes closer to the release date.

A common guest of residential Australian gardens, the laughing kookaburra (Dacelo novaeguineae) is the largest member of the kingfisher species. The Perth Mint is pleased to present three bullion coins featuring the kookaburra, meticulously struck from 99.99% pure silver in 1 kilo, 10oz, and 1oz sizes.

Only 500,000 1oz coins will be released. No mintage limit applies to the 1 kilo and 10oz coins; however, production will close at the end of 2022 and The Perth Mint will declare each coin’s official mintage.

Each coin in this program is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

Design

Each coin’s reverse portrays a kookaburra perched on an ornamental birdbath among Agapanthus, flowering plants regularly seen in Australian gardens. All coin designs incorporate the inscription ‘KOOKABURRA’, The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark, the 2022 year-date, and the weight and purity.

The obverse of each coin bears the Jody Clark effigy of Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.

Silver Kookaburra Authentication Feature

Each coin’s reverse includes a security feature in the form of a micro-laser engraved letter within the coin’s design. It is only detectable under a magnifying glass.

Presentation

Each bullion coin is presented in a protective acrylic capsule.

Silver Kookaburra Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Natasha Muhl is a designer and illustrator for the Perth Mint. She is drawn to natural motifs, such as animals, birds, gems, and ocean life ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications