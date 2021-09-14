Perth Mint Coin Profiles - Australian Lunar Series III 2022 Year of the Tiger Platinum Bullion Coin

This magnificent lunar platinum bullion coin celebrates the Year of the Tiger, the third of 12 animals associated with the ancient Chinese lunar calendar.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar tiger in 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, and every 12th preceding year are said to be natural leaders blessed with courage, charm, and confidence.

The Perth Mint will produce no more than 5,000 1oz coins. Production will cease when the mintage is fully sold or at the end of the series, whichever comes first.

Meticulously struck from 99.95% pure platinum, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

Design

The coin’s reverse portrays a tiger standing on a peak with its head turned towards its tail. The fearless animal’s open jaw features razor-sharp canine teeth. Included in the design is the Chinese character for ‘tiger’, the inscription ‘TIGER 2022’, and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of the coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the weight and fineness, and the monetary denomination.

Authentication Feature

The coin’s reverse includes a security feature in the form of a micro-laser engraved letter within the design. It is only detectable under a magnifying glass.

Year of the Tiger Platinum Bullion Coin Presentation

Each coin is presented in a protective acrylic capsule.

Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait of the British monarch in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications