These magnificent silver coins celebrate the Year of the Tiger, the third of 12 animals associated with the ancient Chinese lunar calendar.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar tiger in 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, and each 12th preceding year are said to be natural leaders blessed with courage, charm, and confidence.

No mintage limit applies to the 1 kilo, 5oz, 2oz, and 1/2oz coins. Except for the 1-kilo release, production of these coins will close at the end of 2022 when The Perth Mint will declare each coin’s official mintage.

A maximum of 100 10 kilo coins will be produced on a mint-to-order basis. Similarly, production will close at the end of 2022, when the coin’s mintage will be declared.

Production will cease when the mintage is fully sold or at the end of the series, whichever comes first.

The Perth Mint will produce up to 300,000 1oz coins. Due to the low mintage of the 1oz size, it is highly sought-after and is sure to sell out fast.

Meticulously struck from 99.99% pure silver, the coins are issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

Design

Each coin’s reverse portrays a tiger cub following its proud and protective parent across a rocky terrain featuring ferns and bamboo. Included in the design is the Chinese character for ‘tiger’, the inscription ‘TIGER 2022’, and the Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of each coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the weight and fineness, and the monetary denomination.

Authentication Feature

The reverse of all coins except the 10 kilo includes a security feature in the form of a micro-engraved letter within the design. It is only detectable under a magnifying glass.

Year of the Tiger Silver Bullion Coin Presentation

Each bullion coin is presented in a protective acrylic capsule.

Pricing

No recommended retail prices are provided.

Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait of the British monarch in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Perth Mint artist Jennifer McKenna designed the reverse.



Coin Specifications