The Perth Mint is excited to release this 1oz gold bullion coin in a unique rectangular format.

In Chinese culture, the dragon is revered as a divine mythical creature, a symbol of power, strength, wealth, and good fortune. Dragons are also believed to be the rulers of water and weather.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure gold and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 8,888 of the Dragon 2021 1oz Gold Bullion Rectangular Coin.

Design

The coin’s reverse depicts a stylized Chinese dragon and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the monetary denomination, 2021 year-date, and the weight and fineness are depicted on the coin’s obverse.

Perth Mint Designer(s):

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015.

Presentation

The Dragon 2021 1oz Gold Bullion Rectangular Coin is presented in a protective acrylic capsule.

Coin Specifications: