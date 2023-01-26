Perth Mint Issues 2023 Australian Kangaroo 1oz Silver Bullion Coin

The Perth Mint is pleased to present the Australian Kangaroo 2023 1oz Silver Bullion Coin. The kangaroo is a large marsupial endemic to Australia. Identified by its muscular tail, strong back legs, large feet, short fur, and long, pointed ears, the animal has become a much-loved national icon.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965 and has an unlimited mintage.

Australian Kangaroo Coin Design

The reverse of the silver kangaroo bullion coin depicts the classic artistry of a bounding red kangaroo surrounded by rays of sunlight. The inscription ‘AUSTRALIAN KANGAROO’, The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, the 2023 year-date, and the weight and purity are also included in the design.

The coin’s reverse includes a security feature in the form of a micro-laser engraved letter within the design. It is only detectable under a magnifying glass.

The coin’s obverse depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, supplemented with the dates of her reign, and the monetary denomination.

Presentation

The 1oz silver kangaroo bullion coin is presented without capsule in protective acrylic tubes of 25 coins. There are 10 tubes to a monster box.

Designer

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications