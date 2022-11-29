Perth Mint to Issue 2023 Australian Kookaburra Bullion Coin in Three Sizes

A common guest of residential Australian gardens, the kookaburra is the largest member of the kingfisher species. The Perth Mint is pleased to present three bullion coins featuring the kookaburra, meticulously struck from 99.99% pure silver in 1 kilo, 10oz, and 1oz sizes.

Devoted to other family members, kookaburras gather at dusk and dawn to declare territorial boundaries with shrill, cackling laughs. Having first heard the call of the Australian Kookaburra in 1990, investors have been faithful to the iconic silver series for more than three decades.

Only 500,000 1oz coins will be released. No mintage limit applies to the 1 kilo and 10oz coins, however, production will close at the end of 2023 and The Perth Mint will declare each coin’s official mintage.

Each coin in this program is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

2023 Australian Kookaburra Coin Design

Each coin’s reverse portrays two genial birds perched on branches surrounding waratah, a native floral treasure. All coin designs incorporate the inscription ‘KOOKABURRA’, The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark, the 2023 year-date, the weight, and the purity.

The obverse of each coin bears the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.

Each coin’s reverse includes a security feature in the form of a micro-laser engraved letter within the coin’s design. It is only detectable under a magnifying glass.

Presentation

Each bullion coin is presented in a protective acrylic capsule.

Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Wade Robinson is a senior designer at the Perth Mint, having worked there since 2003.

Coin Specifications