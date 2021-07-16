Redesigned United States Mint 2021 American Eagle Silver Proof Coin Available July 20

The United States Mint is pleased to announce the opening of sales for the redesigned 2021 American Eagle Silver Proof Coin beginning on July 20 at noon EDT. Production is limited to 300,000 coins, with orders limited to three coins per household for the first 24 hours of sale.

The American Eagle Silver Proof Coins are collector versions of the official United States Mint American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins. Minted at the West Point, New York facility since 1986, this iconic coin has been updated with a refreshed obverse and a completely redesigned reverse to mark the 35th anniversary of the American Eagle Coin Program.

The obverse features a refreshed depiction of Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. The use of technological advancements resulted in a design that is now a closer reflection of Weinman’s original vision and includes the addition of his traditional artist mark. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2021.”

The redesigned reverse, by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Emily Damstra, features an eagle as it prepares to land, carrying an oak branch, as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1 OZ. FINE SILVER,” and “ONE DOLLAR.” Retired United States Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso sculpted the design.

In addition to redesigning the reverse and enhancing design details on the obverse, the redesigned American Eagle Silver Coins have been minted in high detail using new technology and include a reed pattern variation. The Mint benchmarked its efforts against anti-counterfeiting programs implemented by major mints around the world. These new features will make the coins more difficult to counterfeit.

The 2021 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof (W) is priced at $73. To set up a REMIND ME alert, visit catalog.usmint.gov (product code 21EAN).

To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of July 20, 2021, at noon EDT.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice.

