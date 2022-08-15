Silver Bullion Coin Celebrates the Last Walking Liberty Half Dollar

Brand New 2022 Reverse Frosted Silver Bullion Coin

Featuring the Walking Liberty Half Dollar Design by Adolph A. Weinman

Limited to 7,500 Fine 999. Silver Bullion 1oz Coins Worldwide

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of a brand new Reverse Frosted bullion $1 coin to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the last Walking Liberty half dollar. The coin has been issued on behalf of the British Virgin Islands Government.

The Walking Liberty half dollar was a United States half dollar coin minted from 1916 to 1947 designed by Adolph A. Weinman, a well-known sculptor and engraver.

The coin design features a left-profile portrait of Lady Liberty as she walks toward the sun cresting a mountain on the horizon as she prepares to greet the new day. Lady Liberty is draped in the American flag and reaches out for the sun with her right hand as she carries branches of oak and laurel in her left hand, symbolizing both civil and military glory.

The eagle is depicted on the left of Lady Liberty and features the American national bird with his wings unfolded, fearless in spirit and conscious of his power. The eagle’s vigilant gaze and poised bearing represent the courage and bravery of the United States.

The Walking Liberty half dollar remained among the few existing currencies to contain any silver in their composition due to being minted before the production of silver coinage ceased in America. Despite its discontinuation after 30 years, the design has remained extremely popular and since 1986, with a few modifications, the reverse featuring Lady Liberty has been used on American Silver Eagles to this day.

Bullion coins are always a very attractive purchase due to their intrinsic metal value and with this design featuring a new enhanced reverse cameo finish, it is an even more attractive purchase. In order to maintain the exclusivity of this piece, no more than 7,500 of the 1oz fine 999. silver Reverse Frosted bullion coins will be produced.

Approved by Buckingham Palace, this Walking Liberty bullion coin carries an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II exclusively by Pobjoy Mint, which also features a frosted background.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .999 Silver Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 31.103 g Issue Limit: 7,500

