Pobjoy Mint has released a new 2023 Reverse Frosted silver bullion coin on behalf of Sierra Leone, to commemorate the centenary of the opening of Tutankhamun’s Tomb. The design on the coin features the sarcophagus of King Tutankhamun with two cartouches, one on either side, which spell the young pharaoh’s birth name Tutankhamun and his throne name Nebkheperure in hieroglyphics.

King Tutankhamun was an Egyptian ruler who was thought to have been in power at the end of the 18th Dynasty from 1341 BCE, up until his death in 1324 aged 19. Despite being Egyptian royalty, the popularity of the young pharaoh arose on a global scale more than 3,000 years after his death. This was the result of the exploration of the various royal burial grounds by Europeans. The fascination with Tutankhamun that we know today didn’t necessarily stem from the king himself but more so from his tomb. Tutankhamun’s Tomb was discovered in 1922 almost completely intact in the Valley of the Kings, Luxor, by English archaeologist and Egyptologist Howard Carter.

Tutankhamun’s sarcophagus, currently on display at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, held not one but three coffins in which to hold the body of the king. The outer two coffins were crafted in wood and covered in gold along with many semiprecious stones, such as lapis lazuli and turquoise.

This stunning new bullion coin design features the ‘Sarcophagus’ of Tutankhamun with hieroglyphics in the background and the wording “TUTANKHAMUN” in the surround. It also features a silver bullion privy mark “P”, which is exclusive to Pobjoy Mint bullion coins. Bullion coins are often a very attractive purchase due to their intrinsic metal value and unique designs. In order to maintain the exclusivity of this piece, no more than 7,500 of the silver Reverse Frosted bullion coins will be produced. The obverse of the coin features the Coat of Arms of Sierra Leone with a frosted background.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Fine Silver Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 31.103 g Issue Limit: 7,500

