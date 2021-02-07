The Egyptian Gods Series of silver rounds proved immensely popular with its initial introduction, with collectors of all-things Egyptian enjoying the attention to detail in the collection of 2 oz silver rounds. With ultra-high-relief designs and beautiful antique visuals, the series has been missed by collectors in recent years after it paused following the fourth release. Now, however, the Egyptian Gods have returned with the same designer working hard to deliver a new set of must-have images for fans of the series. This week, we take a look at the return of the Egyptian Gods rounds with the new Osiris Zombie image.

New Designs

The obverse side of the new 2 oz Osiris Silver Rounds includes a detailed depiction of Osiris. Specifically, this design is known as the Osiris Zombie as it captures his figure after death during the ceremony through which his wife, Isis, managed to bring him back to life for one day. In Egyptian artwork, the skin of Osiris was often depicted in green color to reflect his association with death, the afterlife, and the Nile River. In this design, you can see his front-facing portrait with dead skin and bony appendages. He is wrapped in gauze to his chest. His beard is wrapped, a feature that future pharaohs would capitalize on to associate themselves with the power of Osiris. He wears the Atef crown on his head, a white crown associated with Osiris that combined the white crown of Upper Egypt with ostrich feathers on either side. His hands clutch the crook and flail, symbols of kingship and the fertility of the land.

On the reverse face of Osiris Silver Rounds is the fully mummified body of Osiris. Wrapped from head to toe in gauze, he is shown with four pots near his feet. The pots are topped by the heads of a cat, a monkey, and a pharaoh head. Behind his figure, there is a pyramid tomb and the far background has a wall of hieroglyphs. In an ancient script, the weight, purity, and metal content of the round are marked below the feet of Osiris.

Egyptian Gods Options

With the resumption of the Egyptian Gods Series, you will find two options available to collectors. There is a Brilliant Uncirculated version of the round and an Antique version, with the latter boasting a unique polish that creates the appearance of an ancient coin by delivering matte visuals. Additionally, you will find certified versions of both silver rounds. Both the BU and Antique versions are available with Mint State 70 and Mint State 69 certifications from the NGC. These certifications indicate:

MS70 – A perfect certification with full, original mint luster and no detracting flaws of any kind.

MS69 – A near-perfect certification indicating full, original mint luster and a maximum of two detracting flaws limited in nature to minuscule contact marks or hairlines only. These flaws must be outside the primary focal points.

Heidi Wastweet Returns as Well

The original four designs in the Egyptian Gods Series were created by Heidi Wastweet. With continuity in mind, the Egyptian Gods Series resumes with Ms. Wastweet returning to create the new images for the collection. Ms. Wastweet’s career in coin and medal design goes back to 1987. She has more than 1,000 coin, round, and medal designs to her credit, having worked for several private mints. She has served as lead designer and sculptor for the Global Mint, as well as Chief Engraver of the Sunshine Mint.

Upcoming Images

The Osiris Zombie design is not a tease or one-time release in the series. The Egyptian Gods Series is resuming with three designs in total. Following this Osiris Zombie design, you can expect to see a Bastet design and a Ra design. In those images, Bastet will feature as a Lioness and Ra as a Falcon.

Who was Osiris?

In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of life, death, the fertility of the land, and the afterlife. His association with life, death, and the afterlife came from his death in the real world. Murdered by his brother, Osiris was brought back to life for one day by his wife, Isis. He would later go on to be viewed as a ruler of the afterlife. He also became associated with mummification, one of the earliest gods to earn this honor. Later pharaohs who were mummified did so, in part, to rejoin Osiris in the afterlife.

