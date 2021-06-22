New video highlights an important milestone in the Mint’s signature coin program

On Monday, June 21, the released a video celebrating the 35-year anniversary of its world-renowned American Eagle coin program. The video also highlights a new era in the Program—the release of redesigned American Eagle Gold and American Eagle Silver coins in 2021.

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen, who appears in the video, remarked: “The American Eagle bullion coins are the flagship bullion products of the U.S. Mint, and the new American Eagle bullion coin designs to mark this anniversary are really quite beautiful.”

United States Mint Director David J. Ryder lauded the Mint employees involved in the creation and production of the redesigned American Eagle Gold and American Eagle Silver Coins, saying: “This truly is a collaborative effort made possible by the extraordinary efforts of our talented artists and industrious staff who worked tirelessly to uphold the Mint’s rich tradition of artistic excellence.”

The roughly 15-minute, Mint-produced video includes reflections from former United States Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti and artist Miley Frost, creators of the American Eagle Silver Coin “Heraldic Eagle” and American Eagle Gold Coin “Family of Eagles” designs, respectively. Both iconic images have graced the reverses of these coins since their debut in 1986. Additional highlights include insights into the artistic processes of United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designers Jennie Norris and Emily Damstra, who created the new gold and silver coin designs, respectively, and a discussion by current United States Mint Chief Engraver Joe Menna on the process of refreshing the obverses of both coins.

Launching a New Era

In recognition of this 35-year milestone in Mint history and to mark the beginning of a new era in the production of American Eagle Coins, the Mint has redesigned the bullion and collectible versions of the gold and silver coins. Moving forward, the American Eagle Gold reverse will depict a portrait of an eagle with the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” along with the face value and size. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon sculpted the design.

The 22-karat American Eagle Gold Coins are available in four weights: one ounce, one-half ounce, one-quarter ounce, one-tenth ounce, as well as a four-coin set which contains one coin in each weight.

The new American Eagle Silver reverse depicts a single eagle coming in for a landing, carrying an oak branch as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1 OZ. FINE SILVER,” and “ONE DOLLAR.” Former Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso sculpted the design.

The obverse of the gold coins will display a refreshed depiction of the 1907 design by celebrated sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, while the obverse of the silver coin will display a refreshed depiction of the 1916 “Walking Liberty” design by famed sculptor Adolph A. Weinman.

Additional information about the redesigned 2021 American Eagle Gold and Silver Coins will be available in the coming weeks.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

