The United States Mint will accept orders for the America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin honoring the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Alabama beginning on April 8 at noon EDT. This is the 56th and last five-ounce silver coin to be released in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program. Mintage is limited to 20,000 units, with no household order limit.

The coin’s reverse design depicts a Tuskegee Airman pilot suiting up to join the fight during World War II, with the Moton Field control tower in the background. The pilot looks upward with pride and confidence as two P-51 Mustangs pass overhead. The inscription “THEY FOUGHT TWO WARS” is arced across the top as a reference to the dual battles the Tuskegee Airmen fought–fascism abroad and racial discrimination at home. Inscriptions are “TUSKEGEE AIRMEN,” “ALABAMA,” “2021,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” The obverse design features a 1932 restored portrait of George Washington.

Each encapsulated coin comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

The 2021 America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin—Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site is priced at $229.00 USD. To set up a REMIND ME alert for this product, please visit catalog.usmint.gov (product code 21AJ).

The America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coins are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Visit us online at catalog.usmint.gov/shop/enrollments for details.

The Mint launched the America the Beautiful Quarters Program in 2010 as authorized by Public Law 110–456, the America’s Beautiful National Parks Quarter Dollar Coin Act of 2008. The Act called for the Mint to issue 56 quarter-dollar coins with reverse designs depicting national parks and other national sites in each state or territory and the District of Columbia. 2021 marks the final year of the program.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of April 8, 2021, at noon EST.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice.

