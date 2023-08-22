Caernarfon Castle on 3rd Coin Celebrating Charles III 75th Birthday

King Charles III celebrates two birthdays each year: his actual birthday on November 14 and his official birthday on June 17. To commemorate his 75th Birthday, The Pobjoy Mint has produced a new 50p series on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory. Each design in this six-coin series features a building connected to His Majesty’s life, along with a symbol connected to the building or event.

The third coin in the series features Caernarfon Castle. The design features Caernarfon Castle in Wales, with an image of the Prince of Wales feathers shown above the castle. The wording ‘CAERNARFON CASTLE’ appears below the central design and the inscription ‘KING CHARLES III’ is also visible above the design.

Prince Charles was anointed Prince of Wales on July 26, 1958. His investiture was held on July 1, 1969, when the young Prince was crowned by his mother, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, in a televised ceremony held at Caernarfon Castle. Caernarfon is the setting for all Prince of Wales crowning ceremonies, with HM King Charles III’s predecessor, Edward VIII, being granted his in 1911 before famously abdicating the crown in 1936.

Caernarfon Castle is globally recognized as one of the greatest buildings of the Middle Ages. Although this fortress-palace is grouped with Edward I’s other castles at Conwy as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, for sheer scale and architectural drama Caernarfon stands alone.

HM King Charles III, the eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was born at Buckingham Palace at 9:14 pm on November 14, 1948, weighing 7lb and 6oz. A proclamation was posted on the Palace railings just before midnight, announcing that Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth, who was 22 years old at the time, had safely delivered a son who had been named Charles Philip Arthur George.

The Sovereign’s birthday is officially celebrated by the ceremony of Trooping the Colour (also known as the King’s Birthday Parade). Trooping the Colour is a ceremony performed by regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies to mark the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This ceremony has been a tradition for over 260 years and it takes place in June every year. HM King Charles III celebrated his first Trooping the Colour since his accession to the throne on June 17, 2023.

The coin is available in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish and Proof Sterling Silver. Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Caernarfon Castle Coin Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish coin is presented in a celebratory designed pack. The Proof Sterling Silver coin is presented in a red box design with a certificate of authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Silver; CuNi Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 99; CuNi: 950

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint