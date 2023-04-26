Charlotte and Dahlonega Gold Coins Offered by David Lawrence

Sunday Auction 1272 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is live online and features over 550 total lots – including more than 450 No Reserve lots and over 20 Vault Values. It also includes several prime examples of Southern Charlotte and Dahlonega gold coins.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a scarce 1860-S 25c PCGS XF40; an original pattern 1836 Gobrecht $1 PCGS/CAC Proof 55 (Name on Base, Original, Coin Alignment); a key date 1889-CC $1 NGC MS60 PL; a tough 1860 $20 NGC MS62; and an impressively preserved 1904 $20 PCGS Proof 63.

The Charlotte and Dahlonega Gold from the D.L. Hansen Collection boasts several Liberty Half Eagles from the popular Charlotte and Dahlonega Mints that have been deaccessioned recently from the Hansen Collection. Highlights include a one-year type 1839-C $5 PCGS AU53; a popular 1839-D $5 PCGS AU55; a desirable 1843-C $5 PCGS MS61; a tough 1848-D $5 PCGS AU58; and a gorgeous 1860-D $5 PCGS MS61 (Medium D).

