CIT Issues Angel of Mercy Coin in Spiritual Art Series

Spiritual Art – Angel of Mercy

Cook Islands. 20 Dollars 2023. Silver .999. Gold-plated. 3 oz. Silk finish. Size 60 x 40 mm. Mintage: 501 pieces. Special technology: smartminting® (Ultra High Relief); Special shape. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Angel of Mercy Coin

The blank is shaped like an angel. One side of the coin features the motif in three-dimensional relief. The other side depicts an angel with detailed wings; in the center a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Ian Rank-Broadley (initials IRB) in a circle; around it the circumscription ELIZABETH II COOK ISLANDS 20 DOLLARS; below it the serial number incuse and the year.

Background

According to a recent study, one in three people in Germany believes in angels. This puts Germany far behind the USA, where almost 77% of all adults are convinced of the existence of celestial spirits – and that’s completely irrespective of other religious beliefs. Angels, whether in the form of guardian spirits or messengers between the supernatural and human worlds, can be found in practically all world religions and also feature in many fairy tales and legends.

In 2023, CIT is dedicating the sixth release of its successful Spiritual Art series to all those who believe in angels. The company has created Angel of Mercy, a miniature numismatic statuette that would make the perfect protective talisman to place on your desk. The design is based on the elegant depictions of guardian angels from the 19th century. As a result, this angel radiates all the peaceful tranquillity that comes with a primal trust in the workings of a heavenly power.

Like all the releases in the Spiritual Art series, the “Angel of Mercy” will also be issued in a mintage of 501 pieces. Given how popular angels are today, anybody interested in purchasing this piece should do so quickly.

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/angel-of-mercy

CoinWeek Podcast #155: Ultra-Modern Coins Take Over

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast,andhave a lively, interesting, and provocative conversation withandof CIT , where we talk about how ultra-modern coins (or, as we call them) have taken over the contemporary coin market and how CIT’s innovations in color and coin minting technology are changing the game for private and sovereign mints.

You cannot walk away from this podcast without learning something about the way minting has changed–and has always been changing throughout the course of monetary history–and we hope it will give you a clearer picture of where we are heading.