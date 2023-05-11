CIT Issues Key to My Kingdom Coin, Latest in Key-Shaped Series

Key to my Kingdom

Cook Islands. 5 Dollars 2023. Silver .999. 1 oz. Size 60×29 mm. Antique finish. Mintage: 2,500 pieces. Special technology: smartminting® (Ultra High Relief); Special shape. Minted by B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the ‘Key to My Kingdom’ Coin

The blank is shaped like a key. One side is designed to resemble a key: handle shaped like a crown; shank with decorative floral element.

Identical decoration on the other side, with portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Ian Rank-Broadley on the handle (initials IRB); around it the circumscription ELIZABETH II 5 DOLLARS COOK ISLANDS 2023.

Background

What is the best way to show someone how important they are to you? For all those who don’t have much of a way with words, CIT has created a coin that says more than a long monologue ever could. Following on from “Key to my Heart” in 2022, CIT is now issuing “Key to my Kingdom”. Its handle is shaped like a crown and features a hole so that the key can also be worn around the neck.

Since time immemorial, keys have been regarded as a symbol of trust, long before Saint Peter was given the keys of heaven and thus promoted from Bishop of Rome to Pope. In the early modern era, when the wife of an influential patrician wore a huge bunch of keys prominently at her belt, it signified her dominance over her husband’s household. Taking away a woman’s keys thus became synonymous with divorce. Presenting somebody with the key to a city grants them power within the city walls; this gesture is still symbolically staged as a media event every year in Mainz, Dortmund, and Cologne (all in Germany), when the “Narren” (“fools”) are given the key to the city at the beginning of Carnival. With “Key to my Kingdom”, CIT has completely reinterpreted this custom.

“Key to my Kingdom” not only makes a wonderful gift for a loved one – it is also a masterpiece of the very latest minting techniques, as it could only be achieved using sophisticated smartminting technology.

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/key-to-my-kingdom

* * *

CoinWeek Podcast #155: Ultra-Modern Coins Take Over

Mobile phone users. Stream this podcast for free by downloading the podomatic app or subscribe to the CoinWeek Podcast on iTunes.

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, Charles Morgan and Chris Bulfinch have a lively, interesting, and provocative conversation with Chang Bullock and Orlando Lorenzana of CIT, where we talk about how ultra-modern coins (or postmodern coins, as we call them) have taken over the contemporary coin market and how CIT’s innovations in color and coin minting technology are changing the game for private and sovereign mints.

You cannot walk away from this podcast without learning something about the way minting has changed–and has always been changing throughout the course of monetary history–and we hope it will give you a clearer picture of where we are heading.