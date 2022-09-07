American Numismatic Association Launches Donor Recognition Guild

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is pleased to announce the launch of an exclusive donor recognition guild, the Dr. George F. Heath Society. This new guild will support the mission of the ANA and its programming needs by recognizing generous collectors within the realm of numismatics. Three levels of membership are available to collectors, who must be current members of the Association:

Silver – Annual gift of $1,000 to the ANA;

Gold – $2,500 annual gift; and

Diamond – $5,000 annual commitment

These tax-deductible donations will be used by the ANA to expand, educate, and inspire the collecting community for years to come.

Membership in the Heath Society will be honored in a number of ways, including ongoing recognition on a Heath Society medal with name, Heath Society membership number, and the year of joining engraved on the reverse; a membership ID card; invitations to special events and more.

Plus, members will have the satisfaction of knowing they are part of an exclusive group dedicated to making a lasting impact on the hobby.

ANA members who make a donation no later than December 31, 2022, will be recognized as a Charter Member of the Heath Society. Learn more about the Heath Society by visiting money.org/heath-society, calling (719) 482-9856, or emailing Director of Development and Membership Donna Frater at [email protected].

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

