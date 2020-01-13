Registration Open for 52nd Annual ANA Summer Seminar

Register by April 3 for Discounts

Registration is open for those looking to attend the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) annual Summer Seminar. Located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on the Colorado College campus adjacent to the ANA headquarters, Summer Seminar features classes to suit virtually every collector’s hobby needs.

This once-a-year opportunity for numismatic learning and camaraderie offers students a varied selection of weeklong courses designed for discovery or continued study. For many students, Summer Seminar is a life-changing event; it has catapulted the careers of several of the nation’s most respected collectors, authors, and dealers.

The 2020 Summer Seminar course catalog is available online at money.org/summer-seminar, where each seminar is listed and details for mini-seminars, tours and events, and intersession activities can be found.

Students may select from a variety of tuition and lodging options to meet their needs, preferences, and budget when registering. Scholarships also are available; applications must be submitted by February 14.

For additional information, call (719) 482-9810 or email seminars@money.org.

