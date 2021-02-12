The American Numismatic Society (ANS) is seeking to hire a Deputy Director.

General Job Description

The Deputy Director is a senior member of the management team of the American Numismatic Society. S/he directly reports to the Executive Director and attends all meetings of the Board of Trustees as well as meetings of the Executive Committee. S/he represents the Society in the absence of the Executive Director. S/he is responsible for directly supervising the financial, administrative, technology, library, and publication matters of the American Numismatic Society.

The Deputy Director is expected to acquire a solid knowledge of all aspects of the Society.

The Deputy Director shall be prepared to represent the American Numismatic Society at public events, and support the Executive Director in promoting the mission of the Society.

About the ANS

The American Numismatic Society is dedicated to the study and public appreciation of coins, currencies, medals, and other related objects. Since its founding in 1858, the ANS has assembled a permanent collection with over 800,000 objects dating from 650 BCE to the present and a numismatic library, which houses approximately 100,000 books, documents, and artifacts. These resources are used to support publications of books and periodicals, lectures, academic seminars, and exhibitions.

Qualifications

The position requires a proven and significant track record of dealing with all aspects of finance, accounting, budgeting, and administration acquired in an academic, education, or museum context. Prior experience in managing a team of people is essential. The Deputy Director should have excellent communication skills and be able to speak in public to larger audiences, in-person and digitally. S/he will have published, researched, and/or taught in in the field of numismatics. A graduate degree in a relevant field is a requirement, a PhD being preferred.

Location

New York City, New York. Some travel required.

Compensation

This is a full-time exempt position. The ANS offers generous healthcare, vacation, retirement, and fringe benefits. Salary is in line with similar positions of the Society.

To Apply

Please send your resume with a letter describing your interest and qualifications for this position, as well as the names and contact information for three references.

Send applications to position@numismatics.org

Application Deadline: March 10, 2021

The ANS is not able to sponsor visas for this position.

Employment at the American Numismatic Society is dependent on a successful background check.

The American Numismatic Society is an equal opportunity employer.

* * *

The American Numismatic Society (ANS), organized in 1858 and incorporated in 1865 in New York State, operates as a research museum under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and is recognized as a publicly supported organization under section 170(b)(1)(A)(vi) as confirmed on November 1, 1970.