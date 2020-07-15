ANA Awards 2020 College Scholarships

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) has awarded 2020 college scholarships to Abigail Zechman from Clermont, Florida, and Colin Feitl from Hebron, Kentucky. Each winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship to use toward tuition at an institution of their choice.

“The annual scholarship is an opportunity for the American Numismatic Association to expand on its core mission of education through higher learning,” said Rod Gillis, ANA education director. “There were many qualified candidates but the commitment of these two young people to numismatics is unparalleled. We are most proud of their accomplishments and are happy to help with their educational endeavors.”

The recipients are eligible to receive the scholarship for up to four years.

After eight and a half years of collecting, Abby Zechman’s interest has narrowed on Large Cents and “Red Books”.

“I am 12 books short of a full date set of Red Books, and I enjoy picking up raw Large Cents when I find one that catches my eye at a show,” said Zechman. “I am assembling a date set collection of Large Cents in nice condition, however, I am always drawn to old beat-up or counter stamped coppers – they have more of a story.”

Zechman has already earned half of her Associate of Arts degree at Lake Sumter State College where she plans to finish before transferring to University of Central Florida to complete her Bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Once complete, she intends to use her degree to work for the American Numismatic Association.

“I want to work in the education department teaching kids and others about numismatics,” she said. “I have always had a passion for teaching and the ANA has had a huge impact on my life. I want to be part of that for future collectors and help keep our hobby alive.”

The second college recipient, Colin Feitl, has been collecting since he was a toddler – picking up coins wherever he found them – the beach, parking lot, sidewalks, and more. In sixth grade, he went to his first coin show and formally started several collections from there.

He plans to use his scholarship money at Northern Kentucky University, where he plans to study media informatics and business. While in college, he plans to return to Summer Seminar, attend the World’s Fair of Money, and remain active in his local club, the Cincinnati Numismatic Association.

“I also hope to get a decent job someday to allow me to grow my collections,” he said. Today, he enjoys collecting Morgan dollars, Ancient Roman Empire coins, and modern Asian coins.

“Thanks to all who made this scholarship possible,” Feitl said. “Once I delved into learning about numismatics, I just kept finding how much more there is to learn. I know most people my age are interested in money to be able to spend it but none who are interested in numismatics. I feel passionate about keeping the interest in the hobby and history of numismatics alive for the next generation so that it is not forgotten.”

Applications for the 2021 ANA College Scholarship will be available in January. Recipients are selected based on academic scholarship, numismatic accomplishments, and financial need. Applicants must be a senior in high school and a member of the ANA.

For additional information, contact Rod Gillis via email at gillis@money.org or call him at (719) 482-9845.

