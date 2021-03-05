The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is currently accepting submissions for the 2021 Barbara J. Gregory Outstanding Club Publications competition. The contest is open to member clubs that are current with their ANA dues, and do not have an elected or salaried ANA officer as editor or assistant editor. Completed submissions must be received by April 1.

Submissions must include a complete set of 2020 publications or three different e-mailed samples of online publications. Also required are the category of submission (local, regional, specialty, or electronic); the editor’s name; and the name, address, phone number, and e-mail address of the submitter.

Judging Criteria

Publications are rated on a scale of 1 to 5 (1-poor, 5-excellent) in the following areas: General appearance/appeal; consistency of format; neatness/readability; presentation of club-related news; presentation of numismatic/scholarly info; aptness/quality of illustrations; and originality/creativity. The size of the club and the amount of funds expended is not a factor in judging.

Completed electronic entries can be emailed to ocrawford@money.org. All others should be sent to:

Outstanding Club Publications Competition

ANA Publications Department

c/o Olivia Crawford

818 N. Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Honors will be presented at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Chicago.

To view the submission guide online and to see past winners, visit money.org/outstanding-club-publications. For more information, contact the Publications Department at magazine@money.org.

* * *

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its 28,000-plus members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

