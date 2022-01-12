ANA College Scholarships Available to Young Collectors

Applications for the Gerome Walton Memorial College Scholarship provided by the American Numismatic Association (ANA) are being accepted through March 11. The scholarship fund was established in 2014 to provide a graduating high school senior who is also a member of the ANA with $1,000 to use at the university, community college, or trade school of the student’s choice. Scholarship winners will be chosen based on numismatic merit and financial need.

The scholarship can be used for tuition, books, or supplies directly related to class requirements. Up to two scholarships may be awarded annually. Students with a full class schedule, who maintain a B average throughout their higher education, can receive the $1,000 scholarship for up to four years.

“The ANA’s primary goal is education,” said Rod Gillis, the ANA’s education director. “Generally, students who are involved in numismatics are the best and brightest scholars. It stands to reason that we should do all that we can to invest in our members at such a critical time in their lives.”

Besides holding membership in the ANA, applicants must be a graduating high school senior with a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.0. The winning students may use the scholarship at any two- or four-year college, university, or trade school within the United States.

Two letters of reference must be sent on the applicant’s behalf. The authors of the references may not be family members. Reference letters must be submitted by the person writing the reference, not the scholarship applicant, and must be received at the ANA by March 12.

The first scholarship was graciously underwritten by Brian Fanton, ANA Education & Young Numismatist Committee Chair and former ANA Governor, and Walter Ostromecki Jr., ANA Governor and Past President. Funds for future scholarships will be raised through donations.

Applications must be postmarked by March 11, 2022. Completed applications and references should be sent to:

ANA College Scholarship Committee

c/o Rod Gillis

818 N. Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

For additional information, contact Rod Gillis via email at [email protected] or call (719) 482-9845.

