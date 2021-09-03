ANA Invites Auction Houses to Submit Bids to Conduct Official Auction

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is inviting numismatic auction firms to submit bids for the opportunity to conduct one or more official auctions as part of the Association’s National Money Show, World’s Fair of Money and online auctions that could occur throughout the year.

According to Kim Kiick, ANA executive director, the Association is exploring options to change its auction format to encourage additional auctioneers to participate. All proposals will be considered, including bids for single, small auctions and multi-year live and virtual auctions. For example, an auctioneer could submit a bid to conduct a paper money sale at the 2022 National Money Show or, alternatively, for paper money and U.S. coins for both the 2022 and 2023 National Money Show.

Other possibilities include multiple live auctions dedicated to a single firm each night of an ANA show, virtual auctions that might occur within 30 days of an ANA show, or online auctions to occur anytime throughout the year. In addition to offering opportunities for firms to host “An Official ANA Auction”, the ANA also will consider multi-year bids to act as the exclusive “Official Auctioneer of the ANA”.

Upcoming 2022 ANA conventions include the National Money Show, March 10-12 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont (Chicago), Illinois, August 16-20. The 2023 National Money Show is scheduled for March 2-4 in Phoenix, Arizona, while the 2023 World’s Fair of Money will be hosted in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, August 8-12.

Auction organizations interested in submitting a bid must do so by 5 pm MDT on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, to the ANA’s audit firm (faxed bids will not be accepted). Requests for bids, rules and general presentation documents, promotional considerations, and a sample auction agreement should be directed to auctionRFP@money.org. Bids will be considered by the ANA’s Board of Governors during an October 2021 executive session meeting.

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

