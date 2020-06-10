ANA Podcast Covers Conversations About Coins and Paper Currency

“Two Bits”, a new podcast from the American Numismatic Association (ANA), is now available on money.org/podcast. Its hosts, ANA Museum Curator Douglas Mudd and The Numismatist author Mitch Sanders, discuss wide-ranging topics about numismatics and the world of coins and paper currency.

In the inaugural episode of “Two Bits”, the hosts discuss collecting during the isolation of the COVID-19 crisis. They explore the virtues of virtual meetings, online museum exhibits, and numisma-tourism, along with other online resources and research tools. Mudd and Sanders expect to release a new episode 1-2 times per month.

Mudd has collected since the age of 10 and is currently interested in ancients, modern paper money, WWI and pre-19th-century medals and coins. He was Collection Manager for the Smithsonian Institution’s National Numismatic Collection from 1991 to 2004 and has been the curator of the ANA’s Money Museum since then. Author of numerous numismatic lectures, exhibits and publications, he writes a regular column for The Numismatist and has been an ANA Summer Seminar instructor since 2002. He is also the author of the NLG-award-winning book All the Money in the World, printed in 2006 by HarperCollins as part of Smithsonian books.

Sanders is the author of the column “Getting Started” in the ANA’s Numismatist magazine. A lifelong collector, his numismatic interests range from popular collectibles like Mercury dimes and Franklin halves to more esoteric items including Canadian Chartered banknotes and Swedish plate money. From 2003 to 2010, he served as a representative of the general public on the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC), and was committee chair from 2005 to 2009.

In addition to being accessible on money.org, “Two Bits” also will be available on many third-party platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, Anchor FM, iHeartRadio and Google Podcasts.

* * *

