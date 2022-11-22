Association to Prioritize Online Numismatic Education

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is prioritizing successful online learning experience in its search for a new education director.

The new director will be responsible for implementing a sustainable online education program while continuing and improving upon existing programs. According to ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick, the individual should possess Learning Management System (LMS) project management experience along with lesson preparation and instruction.

The successful candidate will take the reins from recently retired Education Director Rodney Gillis, who served the ANA for nearly 17 years.

“Rod contributed to our educational mission in a myriad of ways,” says Kiick. “He was an excellent instructor, wrote numerous articles, recorded educational videos, revised the ANA Diploma Program, and so much more, but he was especially passionate about instilling excitement for the hobby in young people.”

The newly expanded education director role will be responsible for overseeing educational content development and programs for a new eLearning platform, and collaborating with national numismatic volunteers for teaching in the Association’s eLearning Academy, technical seminars and acclaimed Summer Seminar. A major focus will be implementing a new Learning Management System. The ANA is also planning to hire a LMS Program Manager in the near future, who will report to the new education director.

“This newly expanded education director role is critical to the mission of the ANA,” says Kiick. “If we want to attract future generations to the hobby, we need to present information and resources to them in a format that they want and are readily familiar with.”

Individuals interested in the position should visit info.money.org/education-director-position.

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, to include its museum, library, publications, conventions and webinars. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.