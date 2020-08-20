Every year, the American Numismatic Association (ANA) honors members who go above and beyond with their service and dedication to numismatics, as well as recognizing member longevity in the Association.

Due to the cancellation of the 2020 World’s Fair of Money, the ANA will celebrate membership, literary, and service awards on a virtual platform. Led by ANA President Steve Ellsworth, the awards will be recognized over two days.

Membership & Literary Awards will be celebrated Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 12 p.m. (MT). During this two-hour presentation, the ANA will recognize members and clubs reaching milestones of 25, 50, 60 and 75 years in the Association as well as its top membership recruiters. The ANA also will honor notable numismatic authors and editors for their excellence.

ANA Service Awards will take place Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 12 p.m. (MT). During this virtual event, the ANA will celebrate hobbyists who make an impact in the coin collecting community.

Both virtual events are free and open to ANA members, although there is a 500-person registration limit.

