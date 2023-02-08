ANA to Increase Security Measures at Phoenix Money Show

Numismatic crime is on the rise, as evidenced by a series of thefts in the past year at major coin shows across the country – including at the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) 2022 World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Illinois. In response, ANA President Dr. Ralph Ross established a Security Committee with the goal of providing updated guidelines, resources, and increased security measures at ANA conventions.

Since its creation in late 2022, the committee, which includes Doug Davis, Founder of the Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC), has created a list of security tips for protecting the assets of coin dealers during a show. To view the committee’s top show-security tips, visit: bit.ly/show-safety-tips.

Beginning with the Phoenix National Money Show, March 2-4, the ANA will increase security presence and video-surveillance at all its conventions for added protection. The Association is also working with Davis to produce a video on show security that will be provided to dealers prior to its shows.

Unfortunately, added security resources aren’t always foolproof.

“It’s imperative that collectors, dealers, and volunteers stay alert and look out for one another,” says ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick. “If you see something, say something!”

“Thieves look for targets of opportunity, where the risk is low, and the potential for gains is high. Sadly, our ANA conventions are not immune from this threat,” says ANA Governor and Security Committee Chairman Charles Morgan. “Heading into the National Money Show, know that the Board is committed to improving and evolving our security procedures so that thieves begin to realize that it’s too much trouble to target ANA shows and its members.”

