ANA: Young Numismatist 6th Annual Live Auction, eLearning Seminars

By the American Numismatic Association (ANA) ……

Young Numismatist 6th Annual Live Auction

Join fellow young numismatists to bid on over 100 lots at a live auction hosted by ANA Numismatic Educator Sam Gelberd. Lots include U.S. and foreign coins, as well as Mint sets, banknotes, and numismatic literature.

Whether you’ve participated in auctions before, this is the perfect opportunity to learn how to bid and have some fun! Rules and auction tips can be found in the auction catalog on the YN Auction web page.

When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. (MDT)

Where: Online! YNs must have a Google account to participate in the auction. The last day to register is Thursday, Sept. 10 at midnight (MDT).

To Register: Email sgelberd@money.org your name, address, phone number and username from your Google account. You will receive an email confirming your registration.

YN dollars are the only form of payment accepted for auction items. Learn how to earn YN Dollars here. Only current ANA members ages 5-17 may participate.

ANA eLearning Academy Online Opportunities

Enjoy online courses and lectures from fellow collectors, ANA members, and experienced numismatists. The courses are free unless otherwise noted, and are open to the public. Can’t wait to get started? Explore the ANA’s recorded webinars!

Digital Image Editing for Numismatics: Getting Your Obverses & Reverses Together | 2 hours

Attendees will learn how to organize, edit, and modify coin and paper money images for the purposes of print and web publishing, cataloging, personal reference, and exhibiting. Topics covered will include the basics of image resolution, file naming, and file formats; and a brief discussion of ethical guidelines.

Demonstrations will be conducted using Adobe Photoshop and include the basics of color correction, how to add or remove backgrounds from images, how to merge separate images of obverse and reverse into a single seamless image, and how to create special effects such as drop shadows.

Instructor: Michael Kodysz

When: Sept. 14, 12 p.m. (MDT)

Register for Digital Image Editing

MPC Boot Camp | 2 hours

All Military Payment Certificate (MPC) enthusiasts are to report for duty! The mission includes basic to advanced study of MPCs. Deserters will be court-martialed!

Instructor: Drill Sergeant Carlton “Fred” Schwan

When: Sept. 17, 12 p.m. (MDT)

Register for MPC Boot Camp

Grading 101 in Arabic | 2 hours

تعرف علي اسس وفلسفة التقييم السليمة و تطورها, الي جانب المعادن المستخدمة لسك عملات الولايات المتحدة وكذلك كيفية فحص العملة بشكل سليم ومواضيع اخري عديدة ذات صلة. الويبينار سيتضمن محاضرة باوربوينت وستتاح فرصة للأجابة علي بعض الأسئلة- هدف المحاضرة اعطائك الثقة الكافية لتقييم اي عملة قبل اضافتها لمجموعتك – المحاضرة باللغة العربية

المحاضر: محب زرق الله من اعداد رود جيليس اعضاء بالجمعية الأمريكية للنميات

This webinar will be presented in Arabic.

Instructor: Moe Rizkalla, original content: Rod Gillis, ANA

When: Oct. 2, 6 p.m. (MDT)

Register for Grading 101 in Arabic

Secrets of the Flying Eagle & Indian Head Cents | 2 hours

Participants will examine all aspects of collecting two of the most popular series in U.S. numismatics, including history, grading, values, varieties, and collecting strategies. The course also covers counterfeit and problem coins.

Instructor: Richard Snow

When: Oct. 13, 6 p.m. (MDT)

Register for Secrets of the Flying Eagle & Indian Head Cents

Grading 101 | 2 hours

Did you miss the live presentation of Grading 101 in June? Here is your next opportunity to join us live!

Explore the philosophy behind learning how to grade. Review the characteristics of the four basic metals used in minting coins in the United States. Instruction will consist of a lecture, a PowerPoint presentation, and question and answer periods. ANA grading standards will be stressed. Gain the confidence needed to accurately assess potential coins for your collection.

Instructor: Rod Gillis

When: Oct. 14, 1-3 p.m. (MST)

Register for Grading 101

Numismatic Photography: Equipment & Techniques | 2 hours

This course explores basic and intermediate photography techniques, using a proper macro-capable digital camera, iPad, or cellphone. Learn how to choose and use accessories that will help achieve professional numismatic photographs for documenting items in your collection and/or for online use.

In this class, you will come to understand the features/functions typically found on digital cameras, cellphones and iPads, lighting techniques, copy stand selections, proper camera set-up, and proper lens choice.

By the end of this course, you will have developed the ability to understand your camera and use the fundamentals to improve your confidence in taking pictures.

Instructors: Clark Fogg and David Heinrich

When: Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Register for Numismatic Photography

Coin Collecting Basics | 1 hour

This informal class will help you decide what to collect and how to store your collection. Subjects such as grading and the variables that determine value are discussed. Learning how to enjoy the hobby to its fullest extent is explored.

Instructor: Rod Gillis

When: Nov. 11, 1 p.m. (MST)

Register for Coin Collecting Basics

Auction World 101: An Inside Perspective | 2 hours

There are many segments every auction house must put together to produce a successful event. These range from obtaining the consignments, cataloging, marketing, and conducting the auction live, online, or live interactively. A thorough discussion of each moving part from start to finish will take place. Participants will come away with the knowledge that will help them improve, upgrade, or disperse a collection through the auction method. This class will present an overview of how to buy, sell, and participate in auctions by understanding how auction companies approach sales.

Instructor: Ailie Byers

When: Dec. 7, 1 p.m. (MST)

Register for Auction World

You Can Research & Publish a Numismatic Book | 1 hour

This presentation will cover what decisions we had to make (and how we chose to implement them) for two different numismatic publications. The first publication included all numismatic collectibles for Chattanooga, Tennessee. The second publication included all obsolete paper money from the state of Tennessee.

Learn about our paths to publishing these two books, why we used different platforms, what kind of research was involved and what we learned from our experiences.

Instructors: Dennis Schafluetzel and Tom Carson

When: Dec. 10, 1 p.m. (MST)

Register for You Can Research & Publish a Numismatic Book