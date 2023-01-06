ANS Announces Inauguration of Chairman’s Fellowships for Numismatic Research

Beginning in 2023, the American Numismatic Society (ANS) will award a limited number of fellowships each year, worth between $1,500 and $2,500 USD each, to qualified graduate students or scholars pursuing serious numismatic research projects that are expected to result in academic publication.

Proposals for funding should provide an overview of the research project, a brief timeline for the work, communicate how the results of the research will be disseminated (journal article, book, etc.), and clearly indicate how fellowship funds will support the work (research travel, image reproduction fees, etc.).

Applicants must be ANS members or fellows in good standing. To apply, please send a CV, a proposal (not to exceed 2,500 words), and a budget to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis. Successful applicants will be asked to give a lecture (via Zoom) on their research to the ANS membership.

* * *

The American Numismatic Society (ANS), organized in 1858 and incorporated in 1865 in New York State, operates as a research museum under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and is recognized as a publicly supported organization under section 170(b)(1)(A)(vi) as confirmed on November 1, 1970.

