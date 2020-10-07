Burnett Anderson Memorial, Booster Awards Presented by ANA at Virtual Event

The Burnett Anderson Memorial Award for Excellence in Numismatic Writing is presented annually to a researcher, author, or journalist in recognition of his or her body of work and career contributions to numismatics. First conferred posthumously to its namesake in 1999 at the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) 108th Anniversary Convention, the award is intended to recognize quality and integrity in numismatic wordsmithing of every kind.

This year’s recipient is Oliver Hoover, who has been a prolific researcher and numismatic author for nearly two decades. Hoover accepted the honor during the ANA’s virtual awards ceremony held on September 1.

Initially hired as an assistant curator at the American Numismatic Society (ANS), Hoover now serves as an ANS adjunct curator and editor. His 58 articles and chapters, published in a variety of scholarly and mainstream journals, address a broad range of topics, from ancient Greek coinage and U.S. colonial specimens to Federal period coinage, tokens, and medals. He is perhaps best known as the author of the indispensable Handbook of Greek Coinage Series, published by the Classical Numismatic Group, Inc. (CNG).

To date, Hoover has published 12 volumes comprising extensive information about ancient Greek coinage from the Archaic through the Hellenistic periods. In addition to authoring several exhibition catalogs, he notably co-wrote Seleucid Coins: A Comprehensive Catalogue with Arthur Houghton and Catharine Lorber.

Hoover has served as editor of numerous periodicals over the years, including the Colonial Newsletter (now The Journal of Early American Numismatics), and as managing editor of the American Journal of Numismatics.

Expanding Association Reach

During the Association’s virtual awards ceremony on September 1, hobby supporters were honored for encouraging coin enthusiasts to join the ANA. The recruitment period was November 1, 2018, to October 1, 2019. The John and Nancy Wilson Member Booster Award (named after the duo who has recruited more than 2,000 new members for the Association) went to Sandy Hill. The Colorado Springs resident signed up 18 new members.

Numismatic professionals who have sponsored members through their business activities are recognized with the Dealer Booster Award. This year’s recipient is Whitman Publishing of Atlanta, Georgia. Owned by Anderson Press, the company signed up 173 members.

* * *

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items.


