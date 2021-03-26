Activities Offer Hobbyists a Chance to Win Prizes

Collecting silver dollars has long been a favorite of coin collectors. One hundred years ago, the United States Mint reintroduced the Morgan dollar to circulation after a 16-year absence. Later that year, production began on a new silver coin, the Peace dollar. Fifty years ago, minting of the Eisenhower dollar commenced. These numismatic milestones will be celebrated during the 98th annual National Coin Week, April 18-24, with the theme, “Money, Big & BOLD.”

Sponsored by the nonprofit American Numismatic Association (ANA) to foster the enjoyment of coins and paper money collecting, National Coin Week celebrates the historical, cultural, artistic, and economic importance of money.

The ANA will host a variety of National Coin Week online activities prior to and during the week-long event:

A writing challenge where members can share their research and big, bold collections on the ANA Blog for a chance to win a 2021 Morgan or Peace dollar .

or . A youth activity to create something edible – sweet or savory – that resembles money.

ANA eLearning Academy webinars each day with topics focusing on the Morgan, Peace, and Eisenhower dollars, the coinage of Julius Caesar , the Lafayette dollar , the 1913 Federal Reserve Act , and more.

webinars each day with topics focusing on the Morgan, Peace, and Eisenhower dollars, the coinage of , the , the , and more. Online daily trivia challenges. Every day of National Coin Week, a new question will be released on the ANA’s Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram accounts and online at www.NationalCoinWeek.org. Participants submit their answers online for a chance to win prizes.

, , and accounts and online at www.NationalCoinWeek.org. Participants submit their answers online for a chance to win prizes. The annual coin club trivia challenge, where ANA member clubs test their numismatic knowledge and compete for prizes.

Online resources, including articles from The Numismatist, promotional documents, links, and suggestions from the ANA library.

“National Coin Week is a great time to spread the word about the joys of collecting coins and paper money,” says National Coin Week coordinator Andy Dickes. “We will be celebrating big, bold coins, designs, and ideas during the week and all year long.”

Prizes for the design contest and club trivia challenge include:

Grand prize – American Eagle 2021 one-tenth ounce gold proof $5 coin

Second prize – 2021 Morgan or Peace Silver Dollar (club choice)

Third prize – 2021 Morgan or Peace Silver Dollar

Other prizes, including U.S. Mint 2021 proof sets, will be awarded as well.

For additional information, email ncw@money.org, call (719) 482-9814, or visit www.NationalCoinWeek.org.

* * *

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its 28,000-plus members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.