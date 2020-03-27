Andrew Blinkiewicz has been awarded the 2020 Central States Numismatic Society’s Emerging Professional Summer Seminar Scholarship, sponsored by Eagle Eye Rare Coins.

The scholarship, created in 2019, recognizes professional numismatists under 30 who have contributed to the hobby through their work and involvement in numismatic organizations.

Blinkiewicz has been a senior numismatist at Heritage Auctions since June and had previously been selected as an intern there in 2017 and 2018. He has served as secretary and board member of the Michigan State Numismatic Society, helped with YN activities at Central States conventions and is a member of numerous hobby groups, including the ANA, the Illinois Numismatic Association, the Florida United Numismatists (FUN) and the Kalamazoo Coin Club.

“For about 10 years now, I have had enjoying the great hobby of numismatics. I remember attending my first local coin club meeting with my grandfather when I was 11 or 12 and got the collecting bug instantly and never looked back. My first really focus in the hobby was competitive exhibiting which I did on the local, regional, and national level with success,” he said.

“And after attending Summer Seminar for a few years I switched my focus to the business side of the hobby and honing my skills in grading and trading. My first big break was an internship with Heritage after the sophomore year of college. After another internship the following summer, I was hired on full time upon graduating. I now spend the majority of time focused on selling vintage coins for Heritage.”

Summer Seminar is a weeklong series of educational lectures and classes held each year at ANA headquarters on the campus of Colorado College. The award includes tuition, room and board and travel expenses, with a maximum value of $1,400 USD.

CSNS President Mitch Ernst said, “Fostering the next generation of numismatic professionals is a core part of the Central States Numismatic Society’s educational mission. We are pleased to be aided in this endeavor by Rick Snow, owner of Eagle Eye Rare Coins, who has sponsored the award since its inception.”

Blinkiewicz intends to take the Advanced Grading course for a second time.

“The instructors are top notch and everyone needs a tune up to make sure their grading ‘line’ is up to industry standards,” he said in his application.

“I would like to thank Central States and Eagle Eye Rare Coins for creating this scholarship for aspiring professional numismatists to better our skills and connections at the best educational opportunity our hobby offers, Summer Seminar.”