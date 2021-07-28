Central States Numismatic Society Honors John Highfill With 2021 Q. David Bowers Award

CSNS annual honor recognizes lifetime achievements of professional numismatists

The Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) is presenting its annual Q. David Bowers Award this year to dealer, numismatic author and National Silver Dollar Roundtable Founder John W. Highfill of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

“The award, which was first presented at the 2019 Central States convention, is designed to recognize the unselfish devotion, scholarly contributions, and investments of time and resources made by a numismatic professional to the hobby. John Highfill checks all of those boxes,” said CSNS President Mitch Ernst.

Owner of Oklahoma Coin Exchange since 1976, Highfill founded the non-profit, educational National Silver Dollar Roundtable (www.NSDR.net) in 1982 to advance knowledge about United States silver dollars. In 1992, he published his landmark 1,200-page reference book, The Comprehensive U.S. Silver Dollar Encyclopedia. The updated 2021 edition is now 2,000 pages with additional updates posted online.

“I want to thank the Central States Numismatic Society for honoring me with this award,” said Highfill.

“Throughout my long career, I have always been aware of the need to ‘give back’ and to help advance the hobby whether I was writing to educate, sitting on organizations’ boards, hosting coins shows or being the founder of the National Silver Dollar Roundtable. I have always treasured the relationship and friends I have made in my 40-plus years in the numismatic community. Central States recognizes the significant contributions of all dealers, which often goes unnoticed, and CSNS is appreciated for their efforts to promote the hobby. I am both humbled and honored,” he continued.

John W. Highfill

A member of more than two dozen local, regional and national numismatic organizations including the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG), Highfill has served on the American Numismatic Association (ANA) Board of Governors and was a founding member of the Industry Council for Tangible Assets (ICTA), now known as the National Coin & Bullion Association (NCBA).

After service in the United States Air Force, Highfill was a record promoter, working with such well-known entertainers as Elvis Presley, Karen Carpenter, and Kenny Rogers. He was promoted to Vice President of ABC Records soon after protecting a young Donny Osmond from thousands of exuberant fans at a planned appearance in Las Vegas.

In addition to coins, Highfill also successfully dealt over the years in Beanie Babies and Pokémon collectibles.

The Q. David Bowers Lifetime Achievement Award

Named after well-known dealer and prolific numismatic author Q. David Bowers, recipients of the Central States Numismatic Society’s annual lifetime achievement award are chosen by the CSNS Convention Committee, composed primarily of numismatic professionals.

For additional information about the Central States Numismatic Society and its annual convention conducted in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois each April, visit www.CentralStatesNumismaticSociety.org.

